Mufg Securities Americas Inc. Acquires Shares of 12,968 Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,968 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 12,776 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 84,675 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,036 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,683 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton Trading Up 1.0%

HAL opened at $21.25 on Friday. Halliburton has a one year low of $18.72 and a one year high of $38.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Halliburton had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Halliburton news, CFO Eric Carre sold 51,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,279,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,177,525. This represents a 28.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 10,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $258,226.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 77,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,486.40. This trade represents a 11.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,576 shares of company stock worth $1,631,457. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HAL. Benchmark cut their price target on Halliburton from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Halliburton from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Halliburton from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Halliburton from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.53.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Halliburton

Halliburton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.