Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 299,929 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,309,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299,929 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.58% of Emerson Electric worth $410,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,536,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,634,837,000 after acquiring an additional 384,313 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,685,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,443,725,000 after acquiring an additional 232,540 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $885,886,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,676,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $827,377,000 after purchasing an additional 370,560 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,376,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $542,379,000 after purchasing an additional 171,946 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total transaction of $1,892,384.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,694,576.81. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

EMR stock opened at $120.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.40 and its 200-day moving average is $118.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $90.06 and a 1 year high of $134.85.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Daiwa America upgraded Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.24.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EMR

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.