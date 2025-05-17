Rafferty Asset Management LLC Invests $10.67 Million in Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 36,833 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $10,668,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Strategy by 855.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Strategy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strategy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strategy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Strategy by 422.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.27, for a total value of $158,378.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,569,952.35. The trade was a 5.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.00, for a total transaction of $469,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,915,590. This trade represents a 10.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $680,000 and have sold 41,198 shares valued at $13,901,970. Insiders own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MSTR. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Strategy from $619.00 to $614.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Strategy from $409.00 to $464.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Strategy from $421.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Strategy in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $514.42.

Strategy stock opened at $399.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $109.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.97 and a beta of 3.79. Strategy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $102.40 and a fifty-two week high of $543.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $331.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $334.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported ($16.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($16.47). The firm had revenue of $111.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.66 million. Strategy had a negative return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 251.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.83) EPS.

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

