Quantinno Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 122.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,524 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $6,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $778,000. Nearwater Capital Markets Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $9,940,000. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 140.4% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 5,431 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,560,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 267.7% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 192,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,199,000 after purchasing an additional 140,194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In related news, Director George Oliver sold 100,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total transaction of $9,170,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 904,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,924,768.50. The trade was a 9.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total transaction of $123,586.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 144,704 shares in the company, valued at $12,576,224.64. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 460,396 shares of company stock worth $38,645,569. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $97.89 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $64.31 and a 52-week high of $97.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.31 and a 200-day moving average of $82.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.42 billion, a PE ratio of 37.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 39.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on JCI. UBS Group raised Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Vertical Research raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Melius lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.35.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

