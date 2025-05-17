Nomura Holdings Inc. Purchases 5,662 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 44.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,662 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Norges Bank bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at about $318,532,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,336,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,154 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,565,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,504,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 63.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,106,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,832,000 after buying an additional 431,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE CHD opened at $95.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.30 and its 200-day moving average is $105.26. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $90.99 and a one year high of $116.46.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CHD shares. Cowen lowered Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Bank of America raised Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. TD Cowen lowered Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.13.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In other news, CEO Richard A. Dierker bought 7,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $94.66 per share, with a total value of $752,547.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,358 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,448.28. This represents a 94.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total value of $6,322,069.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,442.06. This represents a 83.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,230 shares of company stock valued at $8,903,734. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

