Man Group plc Has $17.76 Million Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Man Group plc lessened its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 57.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 432,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 574,384 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $17,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BKR. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 135.9% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on BKR. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.11.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKR opened at $37.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.30 and its 200 day moving average is $42.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $37.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.96. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $30.93 and a fifty-two week high of $49.40.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 14.58%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 6th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.40%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

