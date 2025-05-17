Rafferty Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 128.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,940 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $12,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCVX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vaxcyte by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vaxcyte by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Vaxcyte by 125.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Vaxcyte by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Vaxcyte by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Jim Wassil sold 8,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.27, for a total transaction of $586,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 154,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,351,794.37. This trade represents a 4.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on PCVX shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Vaxcyte from $138.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Vaxcyte to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Vaxcyte from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.50.

Vaxcyte Trading Up 3.1%

Vaxcyte stock opened at $31.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.56 and a 200-day moving average of $71.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.27. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $121.06.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.02). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.85) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

Further Reading

