Quantinno Capital Management LP Boosts Stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 205.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,341 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $6,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BURL. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter.

BURL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $336.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $297.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $344.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.60.

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $269.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.98. The company has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.87 and a 1 year high of $298.89.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 47.52%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Burlington Stores news, COO Travis Marquette sold 190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.63, for a total value of $45,149.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 22,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,431,746.54. This trade represents a 0.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 4,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total transaction of $1,185,063.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 70,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,797,239.64. This trade represents a 6.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

