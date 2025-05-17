Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Grows Stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 93.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,313 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,313 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 41,072 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 45,617 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,569 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,652 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KGC opened at $13.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.42. Kinross Gold Co. has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $15.96.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Free Report ) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The mining company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Kinross Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Kinross Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.90.

Kinross Gold Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

