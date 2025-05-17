Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Takes $1.60 Million Position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH acquired a new stake in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Bunge Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Bunge Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Bunge Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its holdings in Bunge Global by 585.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Bunge Global by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BG opened at $81.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.68. Bunge Global SA has a twelve month low of $67.40 and a twelve month high of $114.92.

Bunge Global Increases Dividend

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.54. Bunge Global had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Bunge Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Bunge Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.52%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.60.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

