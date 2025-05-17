Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 3,929 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,929 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Bank of America by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 180,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,934,000 after purchasing an additional 6,357 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 45,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 14,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $363,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAC. TD Cowen started coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Phillip Securities raised Bank of America from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Argus lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC opened at $44.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.03 and a 200-day moving average of $43.54. The company has a market cap of $336.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $33.07 and a one year high of $48.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $27.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.95%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

