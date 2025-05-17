Snowden Capital Advisors LLC Sells 523 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Snowden Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $4,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VXF. Wealth Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 83,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,928,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Cvfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $917,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 73,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $186.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $170.86 and its 200 day moving average is $186.80. The firm has a market cap of $109.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $146.68 and a one year high of $207.77.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.