iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Sentinus LLC

Sentinus LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,279 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 8.6% of Sentinus LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Sentinus LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $29,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Security National Bank of SO Dak grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 20,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $494,491,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $597.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $554.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $582.74. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $484.00 and a twelve month high of $616.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

