Seven Six Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Seven Six Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 245,586 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,318,000. Everi makes up about 2.9% of Seven Six Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Seven Six Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Everi at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRI. Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Everi by 147.8% in the 4th quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,392,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,811,000 after buying an additional 830,470 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everi by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,789,246 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,173,000 after purchasing an additional 521,218 shares in the last quarter. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Everi during the 4th quarter valued at $5,912,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Everi by 3,126.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 429,133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after purchasing an additional 415,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Arbitrage LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everi by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 1,880,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,402,000 after purchasing an additional 405,831 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Everi Stock Up 0.0%

Everi stock opened at $14.08 on Friday. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.37 and a 1-year high of $14.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.84 and a beta of 1.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Everi ( NYSE:EVRI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The credit services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). Everi had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $181.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.22 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Everi currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

Insider Activity at Everi

In other Everi news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 7,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total value of $100,668.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,615.20. This trade represents a 8.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total transaction of $412,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,413 shares in the company, valued at $789,428.75. This represents a 34.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Everi Profile



Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.



