Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Has $1.75 Million Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 380.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,182 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WTW. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Canoe Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth $47,883,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WTW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $344.00 to $395.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $371.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $302.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $373.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $351.55.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $311.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $319.01. The stock has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -311.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.73. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12-month low of $248.09 and a 12-month high of $344.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by ($0.14). Willis Towers Watson Public had a positive return on equity of 20.02% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 17.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -736.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.77, for a total transaction of $1,136,245.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,986,996.09. This trade represents a 4.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

