Sagefield Capital LP Buys 56,584 Shares of Seadrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL)

Sagefield Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Seadrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 223,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 56,584 shares during the period. Sagefield Capital LP owned 0.30% of Seadrill worth $8,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Seadrill by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,048,000 after acquiring an additional 118,699 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seadrill in the 4th quarter valued at $39,903,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seadrill by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,056,000 after buying an additional 16,230 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Seadrill in the 4th quarter valued at $3,652,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Seadrill by 129.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 73,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 41,578 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SDRL shares. BTIG Research set a $28.00 target price on shares of Seadrill in a research note on Monday, May 5th. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Seadrill in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Seadrill from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th.

SDRL opened at $24.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.48. Seadrill Limited has a twelve month low of $17.74 and a twelve month high of $56.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.40.

Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.48). Seadrill had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $335.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.69 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Seadrill Limited will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Seadrill Profile

Seadrill Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Floaters, Jack-up rigs, and Other. The Floaters segment encompasses drilling, completion, and maintenance of offshore exploration and production wells. the Jack-up Rigs segment includes drilling contracts relate to jack-up rigs for operations in harsh and benign environments in shallow water.

