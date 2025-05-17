Salus Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $311,000 Investment in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Salus Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of Salus Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 194.4% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $244.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.71. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $234.11 and a 1-year high of $289.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $252.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.27.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.