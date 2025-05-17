Sagefield Capital LP Buys Shares of 23,520 C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Sagefield Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 23,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHRW. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $810,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 11,658 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 16,338 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 92,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,772 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Susquehanna lowered their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $117.00 to $115.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 5,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $499,593.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,444,765.60. This represents a 12.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $555,294.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,959,782.22. This represents a 7.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,716 shares of company stock worth $1,858,008 in the last ninety days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $100.28 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $81.39 and a one year high of $114.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.92.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.33%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

