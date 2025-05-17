Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,679 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,226,271 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,449,000 after buying an additional 341,980 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 721.8% during the 4th quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 16,567 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 14,551 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 78,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,937,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 420 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $46,443.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,107.88. This trade represents a 3.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $107.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.46. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.67 and a 1 year high of $169.52. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $164.00 to $132.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.64.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.