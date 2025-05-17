Snowden Capital Advisors LLC Sells 4,800 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $5,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $496,484,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 105.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,708,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926,232 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,123,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341,137 shares during the period. Nepsis Inc. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 3,504.8% during the fourth quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 2,164,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104,353 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,630,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,376,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Up 1.4%

NYSE:GIS opened at $55.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.05. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.93 and a twelve month high of $75.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 11,379 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $739,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,967,490. The trade was a 3.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on General Mills from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on General Mills from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on General Mills from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.69.

General Mills Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

