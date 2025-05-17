Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 2,701 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,747 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,701 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 134.3% during the fourth quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 174.3% during the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $266.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.61, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.27. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $163.53 and a 52-week high of $267.98.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $14.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.66%.

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

In other news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total value of $6,715,644.43. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,387,221.07. This trade represents a 37.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.06.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

