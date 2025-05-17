Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Has $2.44 Million Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 49.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,783 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SWS Partners grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 17,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 161,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,476 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 91,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $5,624,000. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 32,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MPC shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $169.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.29.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of MPC stock opened at $164.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.56. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $115.10 and a 52 week high of $183.31.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $31.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Evan Bayh acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $133.70 per share, for a total transaction of $133,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 69,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,266,078.50. This trade represents a 1.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ricky D. Hessling acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $134.72 per share, with a total value of $269,440.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,464.64. This represents a 19.68% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Stories

