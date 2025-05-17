Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Acquires 2,944 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 211.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,335 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $380,369,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,062,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,559,380,000 after acquiring an additional 741,631 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 28,529.4% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 523,631 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,694,000 after acquiring an additional 521,802 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 239.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 739,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,094,000 after acquiring an additional 521,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,282,001 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $329,769,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of VMC stock opened at $275.64 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $215.08 and a 52-week high of $298.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.61. The company has a market capitalization of $36.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.24, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.20. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 27.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on VMC shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Monday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $287.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Argus upgraded Vulcan Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $273.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.91.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.