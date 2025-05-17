Sentinus LLC Purchases 89,666 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Sentinus LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 4,359.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,666 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Sentinus LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Sentinus LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $8,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 10,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 6,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MBB stock opened at $92.37 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $90.03 and a 1 year high of $96.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.92 and its 200-day moving average is $92.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a $0.3255 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $3.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

