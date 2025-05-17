Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Has $681,000 Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC decreased its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.99, for a total value of $5,358,588.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,276,465.36. This represents a 12.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Performance

NYSE:MCK opened at $723.05 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $464.42 and a 52-week high of $728.48. The firm has a market cap of $90.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $683.14 and its 200 day moving average is $626.73.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.29. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 181.26% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $90.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 32.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. McKesson’s payout ratio is 10.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on MCK. StockNews.com upgraded McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on McKesson from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on McKesson from $708.00 to $805.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on McKesson from $642.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on McKesson from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $686.69.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

