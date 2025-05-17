Sagefield Capital LP Sells 66,570 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Sagefield Capital LP reduced its position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 84.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 66,570 shares during the period. Sagefield Capital LP’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Seven Six Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,765,000. Sona Asset Management US LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,391,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 269,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,424,000 after acquiring an additional 66,078 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter worth about $5,389,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Berry Global Group by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares during the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Berry Global Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BERY opened at $67.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.00 and a 200 day moving average of $68.47. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a one year low of $57.52 and a one year high of $74.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Monday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Berry Global Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.29.

View Our Latest Report on Berry Global Group

About Berry Global Group

(Free Report)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BERY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.