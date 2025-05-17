40,155 Shares in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Bought by Sagefield Capital LP

Sagefield Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in ATI by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,875,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $378,432,000 after buying an additional 3,446,919 shares in the last quarter. Dendur Capital LP increased its stake in shares of ATI by 601.7% during the 4th quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 3,567,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $196,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,628 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ATI by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,335,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $844,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020,313 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ATI in the fourth quarter worth $85,047,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of ATI by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,901,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $875,190,000 after acquiring an additional 817,182 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at ATI

In other ATI news, Chairman Robert S. Wetherbee sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $3,409,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 506,538 shares in the company, valued at $34,535,760.84. The trade was a 8.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ATI Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of ATI stock opened at $76.27 on Friday. ATI Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.23 and a 12 month high of $76.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.58.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ATI Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATI shares. BTIG Research set a $90.00 target price on shares of ATI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of ATI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ATI from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of ATI in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of ATI from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.14.

ATI Profile

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

