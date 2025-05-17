Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC) Shares Bought by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,178,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,732 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned approximately 8.04% of Gencor Industries worth $20,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Gencor Industries by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 24,093 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 60,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 21,793 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,166,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,580,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Gencor Industries by 82.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 9,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 74,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Gencor Industries in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Gencor Industries Stock Performance

Gencor Industries stock opened at $13.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.92 million, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.49. Gencor Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $24.88.

Gencor Industries Company Profile

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. It offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

