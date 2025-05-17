Systematic Financial Management LP Raises Holdings in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,791,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,826 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Eastern Bankshares were worth $30,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 836.6% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Eastern Bankshares by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 71.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Eastern Bankshares from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eastern Bankshares

In other news, CFO R David Rosato bought 10,000 shares of Eastern Bankshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.40 per share, with a total value of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000. This trade represents a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eastern Bankshares Trading Down 0.1%

Eastern Bankshares stock opened at $15.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.00. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.66 and a 1-year high of $19.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 0.97.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $222.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.98 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Eastern Bankshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Eastern Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is -80.00%.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

