Redwood Investment Management LLC Has $386,000 Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Redwood Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 93.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,528 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FOX. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of FOX by 3.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 540,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,982,000 after acquiring an additional 18,802 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of FOX by 457.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 44,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 36,380 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of FOX by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 28,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter valued at about $407,000. 26.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $3,083,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,200,862 shares in the company, valued at $63,849,832.54. This trade represents a 4.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FOX stock opened at $51.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $30.10 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.12.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. FOX had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 18.50%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

