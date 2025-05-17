Systematic Financial Management LP Acquires 110,719 Shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,521,065 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,719 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 0.06% of AngioDynamics worth $23,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,582 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 37,394 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in AngioDynamics by 28.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 553,161 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,304,000 after buying an additional 123,271 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in AngioDynamics by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in AngioDynamics during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in AngioDynamics by 189.6% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 64,033 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 41,925 shares during the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

AngioDynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGO opened at $9.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.39. The firm has a market cap of $381.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.58. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AngioDynamics ( NASDAQ:ANGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.30 million. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 79.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Monday, April 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AngioDynamics

About AngioDynamics

(Free Report)

AngioDynamics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the use in treating peripheral vascular disease, and oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.