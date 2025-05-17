Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires 484 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $4,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARES. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Ares Management during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Management by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 170 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in Ares Management during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Ares Management during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Ares Management by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 336 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Management

In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 110,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.17, for a total transaction of $16,978,128.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,438,000. This trade represents a 7.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David B. Kaplan sold 69,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.99, for a total value of $11,192,990.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,474 shares in the company, valued at $4,906,009.26. This trade represents a 69.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,180 shares of company stock worth $39,411,066 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 36.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ARES shares. Oppenheimer lowered Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ares Management from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research set a $193.00 price target on Ares Management and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Ares Management from $188.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Ares Management from $221.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.50.

Ares Management Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of ARES stock opened at $170.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Ares Management Co. has a 52-week low of $110.63 and a 52-week high of $200.49. The company has a market capitalization of $53.72 billion, a PE ratio of 83.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.51 and its 200 day moving average is $167.60.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $951.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 263.53%.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Further Reading

