2,609 Shares in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:GSUS) Purchased by Redwood Investment Management LLC

Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:GSUS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LifePlan Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. LifePlan Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 10,533 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $192,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,899,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 625,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after acquiring an additional 33,834 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of GSUS stock opened at $81.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.00. Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.72 and a one year high of $84.76.

About Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF (GSUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market capitalization. GSUS was launched on May 12, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

