Redwood Investment Management LLC Purchases 243 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TLH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,149,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,007,000 after acquiring an additional 870,858 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 443.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $487,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Lake Street Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $245,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

TLH stock opened at $99.45 on Friday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.95 and a 12 month high of $111.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.58.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

