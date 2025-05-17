Redwood Investment Management LLC Has $269,000 Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Redwood Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 93.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 32,078 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Drystone LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth about $5,925,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 75,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,459,000 after acquiring an additional 20,658 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth about $11,219,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Expeditors International of Washington

In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $146,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,296 shares in the company, valued at $857,571.84. The trade was a 14.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXPD. StockNews.com downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $128.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.89.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $118.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.74. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.47 and a twelve month high of $131.59. The company has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.09.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.58%.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

