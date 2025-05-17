Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Boosts Stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in UDR were worth $3,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UDR. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. 97.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at UDR

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $1,068,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 824,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,256,609. This represents a 2.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UDR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of UDR from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of UDR from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.69.

UDR Stock Up 1.3%

UDR stock opened at $42.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.72, a PEG ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. UDR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.61 and a 12 month high of $47.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.93.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. The company had revenue of $419.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.23 million. UDR had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 2.65%. UDR’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UDR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 491.43%.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

