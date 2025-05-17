Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Sells 3,420 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lowered its position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,420 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,730,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $241,758,000 after buying an additional 32,228 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,121,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,211,000 after buying an additional 19,370 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,987,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,380,000 after purchasing an additional 234,811 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,660,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,010,000 after purchasing an additional 143,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $35,257,000. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises stock opened at $27.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.18 and a 200-day moving average of $33.79. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $23.02 and a one year high of $42.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.64 and a beta of 1.09.

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.24). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 1.13%. The business had revenue of $712.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WERN has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Werner Enterprises from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on Werner Enterprises from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Werner Enterprises from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Werner Enterprises in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Werner Enterprises from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.69.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

