Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Acquires 12,381 Shares of Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,381 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Douglas Elliman worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DOUG. Truffle Hound Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,340,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Elliman by 436.1% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,126,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 916,210 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Douglas Elliman by 144.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 979,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 578,044 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Douglas Elliman by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,361,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,000 after acquiring an additional 461,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Douglas Elliman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $674,000. Institutional investors own 59.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DOUG opened at $2.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.62. Douglas Elliman Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $2.98.

Douglas Elliman ( NYSE:DOUG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $253.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.19 million. Douglas Elliman had a negative net margin of 8.81% and a negative return on equity of 22.85%.

In related news, Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. purchased 58,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $111,559.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 193,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,432. This trade represents a 42.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Elliman Inc owns Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, operating as a residential brokerage company in the United States with operations in New York, Florida, California, Texas, Colorado, Nevada, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, DC In addition, Douglas Elliman sources, uses and invests in early-stage, disruptive property technology (“PropTech”) solutions and companies and provides other real estate services, including development marketing, property management and settlement and escrow services in select markets.

