Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $38.07 Million Position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 63.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 245,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,030 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 1.00% of ICU Medical worth $38,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICUI. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in ICU Medical by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,207 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,790,000 after purchasing an additional 8,010 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in ICU Medical by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,708 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,834 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in ICU Medical by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in ICU Medical by 2,498.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 17,303 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 16,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in ICU Medical by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at ICU Medical

In other ICU Medical news, insider Ben Sousa sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total value of $274,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 479 shares in the company, valued at $65,795.44. This represents a 80.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Christian B. Voigtlander sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $752,980.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,389 shares in the company, valued at $323,828.95. This trade represents a 69.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,053 shares of company stock worth $2,077,027. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ICUI. KeyCorp cut their price target on ICU Medical from $209.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on ICU Medical from $197.00 to $187.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.67.

ICU Medical Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of ICUI stock opened at $141.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.85 and a 200-day moving average of $154.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -30.94 and a beta of 0.87. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.91 and a 12 month high of $196.26.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $599.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.15 million. ICU Medical had a positive return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. ICU Medical’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

ICU Medical Company Profile

(Free Report)

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

Featured Stories

