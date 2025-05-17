Studio Investment Management LLC Sells 464 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Studio Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises about 1.1% of Studio Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,809,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,980,629,000 after acquiring an additional 284,366 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,449,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,790,841,000 after acquiring an additional 236,315 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,081,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,294,505,000 after acquiring an additional 129,143 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Caterpillar by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,847,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,483,937,000 after acquiring an additional 724,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $2,184,364,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on CAT. Robert W. Baird upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $309.00 to $395.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $452.00 to $414.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Baird R W upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $272.00 to $357.00 in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.50.

Caterpillar Trading Up 1.1%

CAT stock opened at $353.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $267.30 and a 12-month high of $418.50. The stock has a market cap of $166.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $317.42 and its 200 day moving average is $354.09.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.10). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.18% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 27.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $320.70 per share, with a total value of $120,262.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,653 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,617.10. This trade represents a 5.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.70, for a total transaction of $860,147.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,742.50. This trade represents a 27.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

