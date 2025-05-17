iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Redwood Investment Management LLC

Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,813,061,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 553,404.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,535,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,024,406,000 after acquiring an additional 8,533,496 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 40,255.6% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,128,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,785,274,000 after acquiring an additional 8,108,677 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 142.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,609,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,834,161,000 after acquiring an additional 6,813,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,488,275,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV opened at $597.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $554.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $582.74. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $616.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

