Saba Capital Management L.P. Sells 55,765 Shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO)

Saba Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Free Report) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,240 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 55,765 shares during the quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund were worth $9,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EMO. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of EMO stock opened at $46.95 on Friday. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a 12-month low of $36.71 and a 12-month high of $51.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.34.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

About ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.20%.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

