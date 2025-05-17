Stempoint Capital LP Buys Shares of 270,983 Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Stempoint Capital LP bought a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 270,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,406,000.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 796.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 48,793 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 70,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 29,564 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,895,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.3%
Shares of NASDAQ:RCKT opened at $6.50 on Friday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.32. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $694.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.02.
Insider Activity at Rocket Pharmaceuticals
In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, insider Kinnari Patel bought 21,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.70 per share, with a total value of $99,165.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,837.80. The trade was a 371.79% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aaron Ondrey sold 7,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total value of $39,616.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,848.50. This trade represents a 5.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RCKT shares. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.73.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals Profile
Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.
