Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) Shares Acquired by Saba Capital Management L.P.

Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF – Free Report) by 222.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,034,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 713,033 shares during the quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund were worth $7,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 144.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. DKM Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 340.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 30,489 shares during the period.

Shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund stock opened at $8.95 on Friday. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.89 and a 12-month high of $9.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.49 and its 200-day moving average is $8.02.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

