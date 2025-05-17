Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ITCI. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 2,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Intra-Cellular Therapies Price Performance

NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $131.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.82. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.09 and a fifty-two week high of $131.98. The company has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.57 and a beta of 0.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.08). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $199.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.08 million. Research analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho downgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $132.00 price target (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.70.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Intra-Cellular Therapies

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

(Free Report)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.