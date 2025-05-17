Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT) Shares Sold by Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC

Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 542,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,599 shares during the period. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Cellebrite DI worth $11,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 263,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after purchasing an additional 59,395 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,596,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 2,244.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 209,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 200,591 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 15,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 60,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Cellebrite DI alerts:

Cellebrite DI Trading Up 0.8%

NASDAQ CLBT opened at $17.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.23. Cellebrite DI Ltd. has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $26.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.53, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cellebrite DI ( NASDAQ:CLBT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). Cellebrite DI had a positive return on equity of 58.70% and a negative net margin of 70.54%. On average, research analysts expect that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLBT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CLBT

About Cellebrite DI

(Free Report)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cellebrite DI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellebrite DI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.