Insider Selling: Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Director Sells $635,000.00 in Stock

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Get Free Report) Director Panagiotis Apostolou sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $635,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 164,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,183,862.60. The trade was a 13.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Heritage Insurance Stock Performance

Shares of Heritage Insurance stock opened at $23.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $743.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.95. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.14 and a 52 week high of $26.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Get Heritage Insurance alerts:

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $211.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.68 million. Heritage Insurance had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 9.10%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HRTG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Heritage Insurance from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Heritage Insurance from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Read Our Latest Report on HRTG

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRTG. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Heritage Insurance during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Heritage Insurance during the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 115,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 5,579 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 222.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Heritage Insurance during the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. 59.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential insurance in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.