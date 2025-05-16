Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG) Senior Officer Sells C$898,810.00 in Stock

Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CIGI) Senior Officer Rebecca Finley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$179.76, for a total transaction of C$898,810.00.

Colliers International Group Inc has a 12-month low of C$1.89 and a 12-month high of C$47.85.

CIG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Colliers International Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Colliers International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

