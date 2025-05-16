Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) CEO Sells $1,335,600.00 in Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) CEO John E. Kao sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $1,335,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,913,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,390,404. The trade was a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $14.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.35 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.30 and its 200-day moving average is $14.53. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $6.82 and a one year high of $21.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.07. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 108.69% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $926.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALHC. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.17.

Institutional Trading of Alignment Healthcare

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 21.6% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 8.6% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 87.6% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alignment Healthcare by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 287,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,354,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Alignment Healthcare by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 56,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

