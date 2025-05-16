Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) CEO Purchases $1,000,452.00 in Stock

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) CEO Todd C. Davis purchased 9,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $105.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,452.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,961,816.80. This trade represents a 6.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Ligand Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.5%
Shares of NASDAQ LGND opened at $103.47 on Friday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $77.43 and a twelve month high of $129.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.22 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.25.
Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.10. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 29.68%. The business had revenue of $45.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have commented on LGND shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.14.
View Our Latest Stock Report on LGND
Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ligand Pharmaceuticals
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Walmart Stock Alert: Big Price Move Expected Soon
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- An Acquisition Just Made Dick’s the Most Exciting Stock in Retail
- How to Profit From Growth Investing
- Microsoft and OpenAI Just Hit Reset—Here’s Why MSFT Stock Wins
Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.